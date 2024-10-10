One of the biggest films from the Kannada film industry, Martin, is all set for a roaring arrival in theatres tomorrow. Starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, the film is expected to be the biggest opener for the actor and one of the biggest openings in the history of Sandalwood. In the advance booking for day 1, the magnum opus will soon be hitting the mark of 50,000 tickets at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed pre-sales report!

Directed by AP Arjun, the upcoming Kannada action thriller is written by Arjun Sarja (the maternal uncle of Dhruva Sarja). Due to its aggressive promotions, the film managed to create good awareness around itself. Made on a rumored budget of around 100 crores, the biggie will be released in multiple Indian languages apart from the original Kannada version.

The advance booking for Martin is currently in full swing, and around 1,500 shows are listed for pre-sales. In these shows, the film has sold tickets worth 1.13 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) for day 1 at the Indian box office as of 1:15 pm IST. It includes a sale of over 47,000 tickets across the country.

The ticket sale is majorly driven by Karnataka, where Martin has sold tickets worth 1.07 crores gross, including 42,000+ admits. It is followed by Telangana with a sale worth 2 lakh gross. Among cities, Bengaluru is at the top with a sale of over 29,000 tickets, which equals a collection of 0.78 crore gross for day 1.

While the overall number looks good, it’s still less for a double-digit start. Let’s see if the film picks up more pace by the evening.

Meanwhile, Martin also stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Anveshi Jain, Sukrutha Wagle, and Nikitin Dheer in key roles. It is bankrolled by Vasavi Enterprises and Uday K Mehta Productions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

