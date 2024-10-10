The wait is over, as the much-awaited Vettaiyan has been released in theatres all across the country today. After Jailer’s grand success, fans were excited to watch Rajinikanth on the big screen again, and finally, the day of celebration came for them. As expected, the film has registered one of the best day 1 pre-sales at the Indian box office in 2024. However, it has stayed below Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT by a big margin. Keep reading for a detailed advance booking report!

Unlike Jailer, this one isn’t an out-and-out mass entertainer and a front-loaded affair. Coming from the house of Jai Bhim director TJ Gnanavel, the Kollywood biggie is more of a word-of-mouth-driven affair. Still, it has managed to pull off solid pre-sales for the opening day, surpassing Indian 2 (11.20 crores gross) by a big margin.

As expected, Tamil Nadu drove the majority of day 1 advance booking. Rajinikanth’s stardom has given Vettaiyan a fantastic show count in his home state. According to the current listing, the film is running over 3,500 shows in the state, surpassing The Greatest Of All Time. In the entire nation, the show count is close to 9,500.

Across the nation, Vettaiyan sold tickets worth 18.26 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office for day 1 before the first show started. This is a big total, and it includes the sale of over 9.22 lakh tickets. With this, it registered the second-best opening day pre-sales for Kollywood in 2024 after Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT.

For those who don’t know, The GOAT concluded its day 1 advance booking at 28.90 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) at the Indian box office. So, we can see that Vettaiyan lagged behind by 36.81%.

Tamil Nadu is leading the opening day pre-sales for Vettaiyan by selling tickets worth 11.60 crores gross. It is followed by Karnataka (3.57 crores gross) and Kerala (1.60+ crores gross). Among cities, Chennai and Bengaluru are leading with a cumulative gross of 8.31 crores gross.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

