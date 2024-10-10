Two of Bollywood’s biggest threequels—Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again—are clashing on the day of Laxmi Pujan, and it’s undoubtedly one of the biggest clashes of all time. Both are potential blockbusters, but considering the grandeur and loaded cameos, Ajay Devgn’s film looks in the lead. As per our previous trailer impact story, Ajay’s film is comfortably aiming for a day 1 collection of over 50 crores at the Indian box office. However, Kartik Aaryan’s biggie will also have an impact!

After the trailer of Singham Again came out, everyone was eagerly waiting to see what the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel offers with its highly-anticipated trailer. Based on social media reactions and the overall response of the neutral audience, the trailer for BB 3 received a decent reception. In terms of views on YouTube, the film is currently at #3, and so far, it has clocked a staggering 44.9 million views (4.49 crore views), along with 758K likes.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s trailer offered some genuinely funny moments, but in terms of horror, there weren’t any spine-chilling moments. The star cast looks superb, with Vidya Balan making a return to the franchise and Madhuri Dixit joining in as the latest addition. The VFX work and the production value looked good. On the whole, the film looks like a perfect Diwali entertainer, ensuring a fun time in theatres.

So, the trailer’s release has impacted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 positively. Of course, it’s not a perfect trailer, but it has garnered some momentum in promotions. Kartik Aaryan’s biggie is also scheduled to release on November 1 alongside Singham Again. While there’s an ample scope of minting big moolah at the Indian box office for both films, the biggest hurdle is Laxmi Pujan.

We have seen a biggie like Tiger 3 get severely impacted due to Laxmi Pujan, and now, even this time, the box office will suffer to an extent as families will be busy celebrating the occasion. Still, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will manage to make a mark due to the padding of a blockbuster franchise. Also, the clash between ‘OG’ Manjulika, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will attract footfalls.

So, as of now, considering all the aforementioned factors, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is aiming to register a day 1 of 17-20 crores net at the Indian box office, surpassing Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’s 14.11 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

