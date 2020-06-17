Actress Tara Sutaria has welcomed a new member in her family –- a pet dog she has named Bailey.

Tara took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of her new furry friend and also tagged her sister Pia Sutaria and rumoured beau Aadar Jain.

“Welcome home, Baby Bailey!!! @aadarjain @piasutaria,” she captioned the image.

Tara Sutaria then shared a photograph of Bailey on Instagram Stories, where she shared that her furry friend loves her new bedazzled collar.

Tara started her career as a child actor in 2010 with the TV show “Big Bada Boom”. She was also seen in shows like “The Suite Life Of Karan & Kabir” and “Oye Jassie”.

The actress, who is also a talented singer, had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in “Student Of The Year 2” and was also seen pin the action film “Marjaavaan”.

She now has two films coming up — “Tadap” and “Ek Villain 2”.

“Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

Mohit Suri’s “Ek Villain 2”, co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!