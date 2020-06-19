Jaya Bhattacharya Is ‘Alive & Kicking’, Rubbishes Death Hoax Owing To COVID-19

Television actress Jaya Bhattacharya has rubbished the hoax news of her death. Reports doing the rounds claim she has succumbed to COVID-19.

The Thapki Pyaar Ki actress has shared a screenshot from a Facebook post by a user that declares: “Another loss for coronavirus… RIP Jaya Bhattacharya mam.” The post is accompanied with her picture.

Sharing the screenshot on her Instagram account, Jaya Bhattacharyawrote: “Ha Ha Ha Ha I am alive and kicking. Please guy before putting up a post can you cross check. Damn…”

The person who had put up the Facebook post, later realised his mistake and apologised to Jaya Bhattacharya.

Mentioning the same, Jaya wrote in a Facebook post: “Tamal Chakraborty thank you for writing to me. I just wish you had confirmed before… after seeing the post by whoever had posted and deleted. Your post made lots of my people cry, unfair. Wasted my valuable time and others too trying to clarify…unfair. But we all had a good laugh, so apology accepted. Thank you.”

On Wednesday, Jaya Bhattacharya had taken to social media to mourn the demise of a unit member from the daily soap “Thapki Pyaar Ki” starring her. The unit member named Irfan succumbed to COVID-19.

