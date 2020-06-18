Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Director Malav Rajda Honours Martyred Jawans In A Unique Way!

The clash between India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley has been a topic of discussion on every platform. If we talk about social media, there’s a rage amongst netizens as our Indian Army’s Jawans have been martyred in a face-off. Addressing the same, director of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Malav Rajda, has paid homage to soldiers in a unique way.

As respect to Indian martyrs, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah director took to Instagram and shared that he has deleted TikTok, which is a China-based app. He also stated that it’s not of any use but it’s something least he can do to honour Jawans.

Malav Rajda captioned the post with, “VANDE MATARAM.”

Take a look at the post below:



Meanwhile, Malav Rajda is married to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja. They tied a knot on November 19, 2011.

Recently, their son Ardaas Rajda turned six months old and being a mother, Priya did something special for her son. Priya Ahuja penned an emotional note where she even promised to her son that she won’t become a stereotypical mother.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor shared some adorable pictures of her cute toddler Ardaas where he can be seen posing cutely beside some apples arranged to form the number, ‘6′ which represents his age, that is six months old. Along with the pictures, Priya Ahuja even shared an emotional note.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!