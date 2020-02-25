Shweta Tiwari’s Daughter Palak Tiwari Is A Pocketful Of Sunshine In A Bright Yellow Lehenga

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari is one of the most followed star-kid on social media. Shweta Tiwari is attending his brother’s wedding and sharing a glimpse of all the festivities with us. Palak also shared Haldi ceremony pictures on her Instagram and she looked like a bright beautiful flower!

Shweta shared pictures from Haldi ceremony on Instagram and wrote, “Khushiyaaann!❤️❤️❤️”. Both Shweta and Palak are seen wearing bright yellow and orange lehengas and looked so pretty. Check out the pictures here:

Palak also shared pictures on her Instagram store with brother Reyansh and both of them looked so cute in them.

We are desperately waiting for Palak’s big Bollywood debut but she’s in no hurry to do it. Shweta has often spoken about her life choices and mentioned that Palak would want to study first and later make her debut in the industry.

