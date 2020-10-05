Kunal Kamra is well known for his satirical stand-ups and questioning the policies of Narendra Modi led BJP government. We, on a daily basis, see him taking on extremists. No wonder, followers of PM Modi target him as the supporter of INC (Indian National Congress). Now, Kamra is all over the internet again, due to his meet with Shivsena MP Sanjay Raut and netizens are wondering what’s cooking between the two.

As we know, Raut’s political party, Shivsena, is in alliance with INC and NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) who are in power in Maharashtra. So his meet with Kamra is in the talks for obvious reasons amongst commoners and political experts. But what’s actually the matter?

Kunal Kamra runs a YouTube series named, Shut Up Ya Kunal, and we have seen guests like AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Kanhaiyya Kumar, journalist Ravish Kumar and others gracing the show. And now, for the next season, he has invited Sanjay Raut as a guest and that was the reason behind the recent meeting.

Reportedly, the meeting between Sanjay Raut and Kunal Kamra took place at Hotel Grand Hyatt of Mumbai. They discussed several topics for one and a half hour. The shoot for the interview is expected to take place in the next week in Khar.

Are you excited for Shut Up Ya Kunal’s episode ft. Sanjay Raut?

Meanwhile, recently Kangana Ranaut and Kunal Kamra locked horns on Twitter on after the comedian took a dig at her and compared her with Indian yogi Sadhguru.

Kangana had called show business “absolutely intoxicating” and that the “make-believe world of lights and camera is designed to make one live and believe in an alternate reality, a little bubble of their own, it takes a very strong spiritual core to recognise this delusion”.

Kunal retweeted it and wrote: “Wisdom via showman Jagga Jasoos AKA @SadhguruJV.”

The actress then retweeted Kamra’s tweet and wrote: “These fools are desperate to credit my struggles, intellect, spiritual depth, guts, success and achievements to some powerful man, how it hurts their fragile egos and cotton balls to admit that I am my own person, leading my life on my own terms. DEAL WITH IT.”

