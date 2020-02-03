Kunal Kamra Is ‘Bribing’ MNS Leader Raj Thackeray To Grace His ‘Shut Up Ya Kunal’

The stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra is all in the news for the last few days due to his mid-air verbal attack on journalist Arnab Goswami post which he saw a ban from airlines. While some of the netizens laud him for his act, others bashed him for showing inappropriate behaviour. Now amidst all such stuff doing the rounds, Kunal is once again grabbing all the attention and this time it’s related to political leader Raj Thackeray.

Kunal Kamra is well known for his online series of chat episodes ‘Shut Up Ya Kunal’ and has invited the guests like lyricist Javed Akhtar, journalist Ravish Kumar and JNU student Kanhaiya Kumar. Known for his political awareness and taking digs on Narendra Modi led government, has been flooded with several requests from users to invite MNS (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) head Raj Thackeray, who is quite vocal about Modi government policies. And now seems like the wish of several fans is coming to the lights.

Kunal took to Twitter and requested Raj Thackeray for sparing some time and be guest on Shut Up Ya Kunal. He even researched Raj’s favourite food item ‘Kirti college’s Wada paav’ and tempted him.

He wrote, “Sir @RajThackeray…Abhi toh date de do mujhe For all the people who think I’ve to not hussle to get guests on my podcast… here’s how much I do & I’m willing do even more to produce good content for you guys… Because I love you :).”

Sir @RajThackeray Abhi toh date de do mujhe 🙏🙏🙏 For all the people who think I’ve to not hussle to get guests on my podcast… here’s how much I do & I’m willing do even more to produce good content for you guys… Because I love you :) pic.twitter.com/ceATLy6iF5 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) February 3, 2020

Along with a tweet, he even shared a letter he wrote to one of the favourite leaders. His letter reads, “As I have done my research and found out you are a big fan of Kirti College vada pav, here I am trying to bribe you with one of your favourite food items so that you could come on my podcast.”

Although Raj Thackeray is yet to react to Kunal’s request, we are damn excited to see firebrand political leader on the chat show.

