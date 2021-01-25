Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal have finally become Mr and Mrs and the Bollywood entertainment industry have been showering them with love and blessings. The couple got hitched on January 24, 2021, and fans cannot keep calm ever since. Although everything was surreal about this wedding, one thing that caught our attention was the Mehendi on Varun’s palm and Natasha’s gorgeous ring.

The wedding celebrations took place at Mansion House resort in Alibaug. The duo had an intimate wedding with the presence of close family members and friends. While the wedding was a private affair, Varun and Natasha greeted the paparazzi present at the venue and the cameras spotted the actor’s Mehendi along with Natasha’s wedding ring.

Right after the wedding ceremonies were over, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal came out to greet the paps and thank them. While waving, we got a closer look at his palm, and within no time the Mehendi on his right hand caught the camera’s attention.

Varun Dhawan sported the symbol of Om on his hand. But it was the writing beneath it that has us gushing. The actor’s Mehendi featured N and V denoting the couple, with a heart sign in between the two. The sweet gesture has fans gushing over the star. While the Mehendi is winning hearts, Natasha Dalal’s massive wedding ring also held everyone’s attention. The huge rock was on full display when she joined the Kalank star to greet the paparazzi following the wedding ceremony.

As we already told you that Natasha chose Veena Nagda, the celebrity Mehendi artist for her D-day.

The couple was supposed to tie the knot in May 2020, but their wedding preparation got delayed courtesy COVID-19 pandemic. The duo kept their relationship away from the spotlight for the longest of time. Varun eventually opened up about it when he appeared on Koffee With Karan. He said, “Where I and Natasha are concerned, I think, eventually, after we get married, we are together all that stuff, she has to, she has her own individuality.”

What do you think about Varun Dhawan’s cute Mehendi and Natasha Dalal’s ring? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

