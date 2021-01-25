Yet another theatrical release hasn’t done well at the box office. What is heartbreaking though is that Madam Chief Minister is actually a well made film and had the potential to find audience footfalls for itself. However, the release has taken place without any fanfare and post-arrival hype is missing as well, which means the weekdays to come aren’t expected to be at strong either.

The weekend collections have stayed under the 50 lakhs mark* and ideally this should have been at least the first day numbers for the film to make any sort of impression in the long run. This is where the first release post pandemic, Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, managed to get some kind of traction, as a result of which it has enjoyed a 10 week run so far and is still playing at certain shows after bringing in 4 crores.

In case of this Subhash Kapoor directed Richa Chadha starrer, it may well join the list of post-pandemic releases that have struggled to collect even 1 crore. That said, the good news for Madam Chief Minister is that its Netflix arrival is expected to be much stronger and there it should also gain good traction. The film has its merits and once its out there for audiences to pick and stream, it will eventually get its due.

*Estimates. Final numbers of Madam Chief Minister awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

