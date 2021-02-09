T’Challa aka Chadwick Boseman’s death came as a shock to everyone last year. While fans mourned for his death, it also sparked a heated debate as to who will take over the Black Panther mantle. Many fans favoured Erik Killmonger, M’Baku, or Shuri to take on the role. However, Marvel Studios may have plans to introduce a whole new character.

For the unversed, Marvel studio had previously assured that Boseman’s character King T’Challa will not be portrayed by any other actor, resulting in massive speculation as to who will become the next Black Panther. Several rumours claimed that Letitia Wright’s Shuri would be the natural successor for the Black Panther throne. But it seems the studio has different plans.

As per Hollywood gossip site, Crazy Days and Nights, Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page will play the new Black Panther or some version of the character. However, it’s worth pointing out that there’s no official confirmation has been made yet.

The announcement on the gossip site read, “Which foreign-born breakout star of that period streaming show is the early frontrunner to play this Marvel superhero? It will be an entirely new alter ego character, not the one portrayed by the recently deceased actor.”

The rumour may carry some merit as Marvel President Kevin Feige had previously stated that Chadwick Boseman may not be replaced but rather exploring new characters who could become Black Panther. Fiege during a chat with Deadline said, “So much of the comics and that first movie in the world of Wakanda. Wakanda is a place to further explore with characters and different subcultures. This was always and initially the primary focus of the next story. We’re not going to have a CG Chadwick and we’re not recasting T’Challa. Ryan Coogler is working very hard right now on the script with all the respect and love and genius that he has, which gives us great solace, so it was always about furthering the mythology and the inspiration of Wakanda. There’s also the task of honouring and respecting the ongoing learnings and teachings from Chad as well.”

