It looks like this Valentine’s season did not prove to be a good one for Ashley Benson and G-Eazy. These two have decided to part ways in less than one after first getting together. Keep reading to know what exactly happened between the two?

Romance rumours between the two first sparked in May, after they were photographed showing PDA in Los Angeles. But some source close to the couple reveals that the pair have broken up.

According to reports in ET Online, a source said, “G-Eazy really enjoys being in relationships and likes the idea of having a girlfriend, but his relationship with Ashley Benson was becoming a bit too domestic for his liking, and that was one of the reasons they broke up. Now that their relationship is over, he’s looking forward to being single.”

It’s unclear exactly when the split occurred, but the source says that G-Eazy is “embracing the single life. He’s also been working on new music and he’s looking forward to this new era both professionally and personally,” the source adds.

After months of romance rumours, Ashley Benson took G to her sister’s in September. However, it wasn’t until Nov. 2 that they made their relationship Instagram official, when they posted pics of themselves dressed as Batman and Catwoman for Halloween.

In an interview with ET Online, G-Eazy opened up for the first time about his relationship with Benson. The “Hate the Way” rapper couldn’t help but gush over his then lady love. The two have worked together on several songs.

“She’s an exceptionally talented person in many different spaces,” G told the portal. “She’s a special one.”

“Obviously, she’s a great actress, but, you know, getting to work with her and putting her in front of a microphone and watching her sing so effortlessly, she has this very special tone of voice and texture and something that’s very innate to her given that’s not her first job or what she’s known for,” G-Eazy continued. “It just blew me away that you can have such a hidden, special talent that the world doesn’t get to see as often.”

