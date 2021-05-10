Chris Martin and Coldplay as a band won critical acclaim and hit major fame in 2000. But before that, life was pretty regular for Chris. During the 1990s, the 44-year-old was working at a supermarket. Recalling the same, the singer revealed an incident when he was accused of stealing £30.

It was Chris‘ first day of working when his boss accused him of stealing money. Back then, the singer maintained his calm, but now, he is speaking ‘on-record’ of not stealing anything.

While talking to BBC Radio 2, Chris Martin said, “I used to work at a supermarket called Kwik Save in the late 1990s… I don’t drink or smoke or do the lottery so they put me on the alcohol and cigarette counter where they sell scratch cards and it somewhat put me off.”

Chris Martin added, “Only my manager would remember me from then, he accused me of stealing on my first day. He said the till was £30 down and not to let it happen again – and I didn’t gosh darn it. I didn’t steal it – I’d like to go on record.”

Talking about the pandemic, Chris shared that the last year has been a blessing in disguise as it gave him time to introspect.

“Last year was quite an eye-opener. I was like, ‘Who am I without Wembley stadium, saying you’re awesome?’ I’m trying in my life right now to not attach too much to being a pop star. I’m trying not to get my self-worth from external validation.”

Meanwhile, Chris and Dakota Johnson have reportedly moved in a $12.5 million Malibu home, which is only walking distance to the same private beach.

