Justice League director Joss Whedon has been under fire for quite a while now due to his rapport with the Justice League cast while reshooting it. While Gal Gadot, aka Wonder Woman, has shown support to Ray Fisher, aka Cyborg, when he accused the director of wrongdoing, the Amazon warrior has confirmed the same happening to her for the first time ever.

During an interview with an Israeli outlet on Saturday, Gal confirmed prior reports that Joss had threatened her career during a conflict that the two had during the troubled reshoots of the 2017 film. Read on to know all she had to say below.

In an interview with the Israeli news outlet, N12, Gal Gadot opened up about Joss Whedon threatening her career during the Justice League reshoots. She said, “He kind of threatened my career and said if I did something, he would make my career miserable and I just took care of it on the spot.”

For the unversed, Joss Whedon stepped in to direct the superhero film When Zack Snyder left the project due to his daughter passing away. During the reshoot, trouble arose between Whedon, Gal Gadot and Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins when he wanted to make changes to her character and the ladies weren’t happy with them.

While Gal lent her support to Fisher when he accused Whedon of ‘gross’ and ‘unacceptable’ conduct during filming, she had once told The Hollywood reporter, “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.”

The cast of Justice League aren’t the only ones accusing Joss Whedon of bad behaviour. Several actors from his other projects, like Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel too have accused the director of being abusive and creating a toxic work environment.

