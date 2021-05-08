Chadwick Boseman may not be here with us today, but his movies are etched in our minds forever. Fans are gearing up for the sequel of Black Panther, and amidst this wait, Marvel has recently announced the title of this sequel. The film is titled ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, adding the popular catchphrase to the title of the film. Well, all eyes are on Michael B. Jordan after this announcement.

Advertisement

Michael played N’Jadaka/Erik “Killmonger” Stevens in the first movie. The death of Chadwick deeply moved him, and his reaction to this title is priceless. Keep scrolling further to know what he feels about the title of the sequel?

Advertisement

While talking to ‘Just For Variety’ podcast, the host informed Michael B. Jordan about the title of the sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The title was announced minutes before they spoke. “Nice. Awesome,” Jordan said.

Michael B. Jordan continued, “I like that. … Marvel does great, amazing work, and the characters are awesome. We all took a hit with the loss of Chadwick, so for them trying to figure out how to move forward, I know it’s not an easy thing to do. So the fact that they settled on a title and figuring out this story, I think, is truly incredible. If anybody could figure it out, it’s Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige.”

Jordan also hadn’t seen Monday’s Marvel trailer that features footage of him and Boseman together while Stan Lee is heard saying in voiceover, “That man next to you, he’s your brother.” “Wow,” Michael said, choking up. “Stan Lee saying that? I got to check it out.”

Our hearts broke when Michael B. Jordan said of his late friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman, “I wish I had more time.” Well, we are sure that all his fans have the same feeling too. So what do you think of his reaction to the title of the Black Panther sequel?

Must Read: Drew Barrymore: “Namaste India… Sending You A Lot Of Love, Healing & Prayers”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube