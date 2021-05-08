You can’t really choose one character in FRIENDS; all of them are so amazing and unique in a way that it gets tough to choose one. The show starred Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow. A TikToker named Caity Wood is going viral on the internet after she nailed a ‘Rachel’ impression in her latest video, and it’s too good to miss out on!

Advertisement

Now, we know that it’s nearly impossible to find competition for the cast of the show, but time and again, we see videos of such people that just blow our mind away.

Advertisement

FRIENDS official Instagram handle shared the video of Caity Wood donning Jennifer Aniston’s Rachel’s expression with a caption that read, “TikTok user caitywood4 absolutely nailed this Rachel impression. Don’t forget to tag @friends in your TikToks for a chance to be featured on #FanFriday 🤩 🎥: @caity_wood”.

Take a look at the video here:

Isn’t that mind-boggling? Whoa. We are impressed!

A user reacted to FRIENDS video and commented, “For the 1st second, she looked like Rachel!” Another user responded to the video and commented, “She looks just like young Rachel 😮”. A third user commented, “Holy shit.. For a hot second, I thought this was Jennifer..”

Meanwhile, FRIENDS set decorator Greg Grande shared the first pictures from the reunion sets featuring the iconic couch, the fountain and Monica’s apartment on his Instagram and quickly deleted them. But fans were quick to take a glance at the same and share on their social media feeds.

The show starred Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, David Schwimmer as Ross Geller, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay. The cast was recently shooting the reunion episode, and we can’t wait for the makers to reveal the release date for the same.

For more FRIENDS updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Michael B. Jordan Reacts To The Title, Gets Emotional For Chadwick Boseman & Says “I Wish I Had More Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube