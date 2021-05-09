Pregnancy is the most beautiful phase in any woman’s life. And who says women cannot have all the fun dressing up during this phase? From the pregnancy glow to dressing up their bump, Hollywood actresses have left no stones unturned to make sure all heads turn towards them, and they stay in the limelight. Well, one such actress who sure turned inspiration for all the expecting mother’s who want to make their bump look stylish was Mila Kunis.

Although Mila kept her pregnancy phase too low key and hardly stepped out when she was pregnant, yet she broke the internet every time she was spotted. Today we are going to highlight her little black dress, which will still race your heartbeats.

Mila Kunis is one of the prettiest pregnant women we have seen on the red carpet. The actress, who was only a fiancée to Ashton Kutcher, looked extremely pretty in her pregnancy glow. Check out her picture wearing the little black dress which will steal your hearts: