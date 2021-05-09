Pregnancy is the most beautiful phase in any woman’s life. And who says women cannot have all the fun dressing up during this phase? From the pregnancy glow to dressing up their bump, Hollywood actresses have left no stones unturned to make sure all heads turn towards them, and they stay in the limelight. Well, one such actress who sure turned inspiration for all the expecting mother’s who want to make their bump look stylish was Mila Kunis.
Although Mila kept her pregnancy phase too low key and hardly stepped out when she was pregnant, yet she broke the internet every time she was spotted. Today we are going to highlight her little black dress, which will still race your heartbeats.
Mila Kunis is one of the prettiest pregnant women we have seen on the red carpet. The actress, who was only a fiancée to Ashton Kutcher, looked extremely pretty in her pregnancy glow. Check out her picture wearing the little black dress which will steal your hearts:
At the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Third Person’, Mila Kunis was spotted sporting her almost five and a half months bump in a black sleeveless dress putting her toned legs on display. The dress subtly hid her baby bump when she walked the red carpet. Unlike all the other pregnant celebrities on the red carpet, the Friends With Benefits actress is the very first to not show her baby bump in a tight dress. The colour of her dress, too, was carefully selected for the movie premiere.
Mila was seen in nude platform pumps to match her plain loose black dress. She kept her look simple with minimal jewellery and smoky eye makeup along with nude lipstick.
The pregnant Mila Kunis’s silky tresses were styled straight, which laid gently on the sides of her face making her look all the more perfect at the movie premiere. Ashton indeed is a lucky man!
How many hearts for Mila’s s*xy black dress?
