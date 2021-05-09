Megan Fox Reveals What It Feels Like To Have Three Sons, "It's Like UFC Fight Night All Day, Every Day," Read On
Megan Fox Reveals What It Feels Like To Have Three Sons, “It’s Like UFC Fight Night All Day, Every Day” – Deets Inside ( Photo Credit – Getty image )

Hollywood star Megan Fox says having three sons is nothing short of watching a UFC fight night throughout the day.

Megan has three boys — Noah (eight), Bodhi (seven) and Journey (four) with her former husband Brian Austin Green.

“I don’t know what it’s like to have a girl. For me, it’s like UFC Fight Night all day, every day. We need to live in a padded cell for everyone to be safe,” Megan Fox said on the “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Megan Fox added: “They love each other. They’re best friends, but the fighting is non-stop because they have so much energy and they’re so rambunctious that it’s just a melee. My kids will pull out fists full of hair and be like, ‘I got your hair, Noah!’ “

Megan Fox had reportedly introduced her children to her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly and things are going well, according to a source.

What are your thoughts on Megan Fox’s comments on having three sons in life? Tell us in the comments below.

