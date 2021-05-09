British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor, shares the screen with Anne Hathaway in the heist comedy “Locked Down”. Asked who would be able to steal a diamond, he said that Anne would do a better job.

“My instinct is to say Anne, I don’t know why! I feel like she would certainly be the brains behind it,” said Ejiofor in an interview with contactmusic.com.

“It was just fantastic to make a film with her (Anne Hathaway),” he added.

The film has been directed by Doug Liman, known for helming “The Bourne Identity“, “Mr & Mrs Smith”, “Edge Of Tomorrow” and “American Made” in the past.

The story of Anne Hathaway starrer “Locked Down” revolves around a married couple who are separated but forced to live together during the pandemic, and how they plan to steal a vault at a popular department store.

