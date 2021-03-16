Anne Hathaway was forced to cut her own hair in lockdown because she didn’t want to go outside of her work bubble.

Advertisement

The 38-year-old actress wanted a trim before she started shooting Locked Down but when her on-set hairstylist told her that he wasn’t able to do it, she had to do it herself as she was too worried about catching coronavirus from anyone outside of her work bubble.

Advertisement

She said: “I was so serious about it (coronavirus) that I gave myself a haircut because I realised it had gone too far. When I started work on set, I assumed my hairstylist would be able to give me a professional do – but then he informed me that he actually didn’t cut hair.

“He asked me if I wanted to have someone else come to set to clean it up, but I was so freaked out by the thought of being in contact with someone outside the filming bubble that I said no. My hair in the film is the hair I cut myself, which felt very 2020.”

Anne initially felt quite “scared” during lockdown but after realising how lucky she was, she changed her “focus” and felt lucky she could spend time with her kids.

The Devil Wears Prada star added: “I had food on my table and I wasn’t worrying about paying the mortgage. It began to feel disrespectful to people who were going through a harder time, so I learnt to change my focus … I haven’t had to go off and work much, although I don’t feel guilty about working. I feel very, very competent, rather comfortable and proud of the fact that I have a job that can provide for my family – but it’s been great to spend time with the kids. I’ve been taking everything in.”

Anne admits the whole of 2020 felt very “chaotic” for her.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, she said: “I feel like 2020 was chaotic in so many ways and film-making is also often chaotic, but this project was definitely more chaotic than others.” (DMC/BAN/DMC)

Must Read: Chris Hemsworth’s Wife, Elsa Pataky Says, ‘Get Out Of My Way, Thor!’ As She Posts A Workout Video!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube