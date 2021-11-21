Deepika Padukone is one of the top actresses and it’s all thanks to her performances in several hit films. According to what we hear now, the actress is keen to collab with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but the question is – is the director also?

Advertisement

As per a recent article, Deepika wants to star alongside Ranveer Singh for the fourth time (after Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat)in Baiju Bawra but SLB is keen on casting another one of his lucky ladies aka Alia Bhatt. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

As per a recent Bollywood Hungama report, Deepika Padukone is keen to feature opposite hubby Ranveer Singh in this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial. However, the filmmaker is favouringhis Gangubai heroine Alia Bhatt opposite for the role in Baiju Bawra. The insider, who is pretty close to the project, said, “The heroine for Baiju Bawra is not final. It’s likely to be Alia Bhatt. She read the script and offered to do the film for free. Deepika was also keen to do Gangubai Kathiawadi. But at that point of time, Bhansali wanted Alia only. Now Deepika has her heart set on Baiju Bawra. She insists only she can play the role Meena Kumari played in the original.”

The source added that even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali is impressed by Deepika’s determination to star in Baiju Bawra, he is still in favour of casting Alia Bhatt. We wonder how serious Deepika Padukone is to star in the upcoming flicks because if she gives hubby Ranveer Singh an ultimatum the film could either star she and Ranveer or neither of them at all!

Let wait and see what’s in store when it comes to the casting of Baiju Bawra.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When Aamir Khan Said, “I Was Crying In Front Of The Whole Unit” While Shooting A Dance Sequence For ‘Dil’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube