Aamir Khan is super cautious while choosing a film and the right script. In fact, the actor is called Mr Perfectionist for the same; however, there are times when his films flop. In a 1996 interview, right before the release of Raja Hindustani, the young actor had talked about how he used to react when his film flopped and what he feels when things go wrong.

The actor who started as a child actor in ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, was last seen in YRF’s ‘Thugs of Hindostan.’ The film was the most anticipated movie of the year, but it became the worst-reviewed film of the ‘Dangal’ star. Currently, he’s gearing up for the release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ which is set to release on April 22, 2022.

In an interview with a Film Information trade magazine in 1996, Aamir Khan revealed he weeps when his films flop, he even shared how easily he could cry, he told, “I cry. I cry a lot when my film flops. I lock myself in a room and weep. Even a hit makes me cry, but they are tears of joy. I begin to cry quite easily.”

Aamir Khan added, “Once, I even cried on a set. It happened when we were shooting for Dil and I couldn’t get a dance step properly. I was disgusted with myself and was sulking when Saroj Khan came up to me and tried to re-explain the step. That did it! I could control my tears no longer and there I was, crying in front of the whole unit.”

In the same interview, the PK actor was asked about his approach towards his own films and how he reacts when things go wrong, “I do feel frustrated, but I don’t change because of that. I was the first actor who stopped signing films indiscriminately, much before the star ceiling system was introduced. I had announced in an interview in 1988 that I would not be signing new films till my old lot was cleared, and I stuck to my guns.”

“I reduced my number of assignments and everyone thought, I was a fool, that I was committing suicide. But I firmly believed that somewhere, somebody has to take a stand. My stand brought about a change. Today, there are so many artists who’ve realised the advantages of doing a limited number of films at a time.”

Aamir Khan further shares that he’s always tense before the release of his films. Due to the tension, the actor claims he loses appetite and doesn’t get enough sleep.

