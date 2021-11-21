Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 finally released and the film has received mixed reviews. Some are calling it fun, while others are just disappointed. Since the trailer was released online, fans just had one problem and that is, Saif replacing Abhishek Bachchan. All this time the ‘Omkara’ star was quite about stepping into the shoes of Jr. AB but now he has finally spoken.

Directed by Varun V Sharma and along with the lead pair, the film also features Siddhant Chaturvedi, Sharvari Wagh and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Bunty aur Babli 2 actor Saif Ali Khan opened up about replacing Abhishek Bachchan, he told, “I got a call from Aditya Chopra saying that would I have any qualms stepping in to play a role that another actor has played. And he said for some reason, they were not able to take the conversation forward. And do I have issues with it? I said that Hum Tum came to me like that as well and that happens. As long as everyone is clear and there’s no bad blood or no controversies around and you have gone about it the right way which of course they would, then I don’t really have an issue with that. It is a very different role, different than the usual.”

In another conversation with SpotboyE, Saif Ali Khan’s Bunty Aur Babli 2 co-star Rani Mukerji spoke about the comparisons, she told, “I think comparisons are something that people would like to do. So, there is no point in saying that people should not compare both films. I think that’s something they will do because now on social media, there is so much that people can do on daily basis to start a conversation and comparing would be something that they would love to do. But, honestly, we can’t help that but at the same time what is important to understand is that Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a different film on its own. It’s not the same movie that was released in 2005.”

Meanwhile, the Varun V Sharma directorial opened with a slow start and collected around 3 crores* on Friday. Although there were predictions that the film might pick up the pace on Saturday and Sunday but still the audiences aren’t thronging to watch the comedy film.

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli 2 is getting a decent screen count of 1800 in India. It’s a good count considering Sooryavanshi is still going strong. Akshay Kumar’s cop drama had got a screen count of 3519 in India. If one considers BAB 2’s number, a big chunk has been taken away from Akki’s film.

