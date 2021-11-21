The Kapil Sharma Show is a hot spot for celebrities to promote their upcoming flicks and at the momentary are doing so. While the cast of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Antim and more recent graces it, Abhishek Bachchan and Chitrangda Singh will soon be seen talking about their crime-thriller Bob Biswas.

So why are we bringing you a write-up on it? Well, we have got some exclusive titbits from the sets and it includes the actor’s not only pulling each other’s legs but indirectly influencing the other’s social media post.

Having difficulty believing us? A source that was on set when Chitrangda Singh and Abhishek Bachchan visited The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Bob Biswas shared the deets with us. The insider informed us that while recording the show, Abhishek took a dig at Chitrangda and her being super active on social media. For the unversed, Singh is one actress who is up to date on social media trends and even partakes in them by making and sharing reels on Instagram.

The source continued that on hearing Abhishek Bachchan’s comment, Chitrangda Singh laughed it all and took it with a sporting spirit while smiling.h Tough it ends there? Not quite yet. The source added that after shooting her gig, the actress headed to her vanity van and shot another reel to share with her Instagram followers. This reel, caption “Ciao! Ciao!!”, see Chitrangda and another dancing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chitrangda Singh (@chitrangda)

This reel on social media caught Abhishek Bachchan’s attention and she quickly replied to it with a facepalm emoji. Responding to Abhishek’s facepalm, Chitrangda Singh wrote, “Dekha… Shouldn’t have reminded me how much I love making reels.”

Now that’s a fun interaction between co-stars, don’t ya agree?!

Talking about Bob Biswas, the Diya Annapurna Ghosh directed crime-thriller serves as a spin-off to the 2012 thriller Kahaani. The film is set to premiere on Zee5 on December 3, 2021.

