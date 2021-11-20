Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth is all set to release next week and the film‘s cast – Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana are promoting it all out. This Sunday, the team will be seen on The Kapil Sharma Show where they have a gala time entertaining all.

As per a promo shared by the channel, the team shared some fun anecdotes, memories and more while Kapil and the team also cracked some jokes and passed some jabs. Read on to know what’s in store.

While on The Kapil Sharma Show, Aayush Sharma revealed meeting Salman Khan as a relative and as a co-star on the sets of Antim are two very different experiences. He said, “Every alternate day inko milne jaate hai aur hasee mazaak karke wapas aa jaate hai. Ek time hua tha Arpita ghar se bahar gayi hui thi, main Bhai ko milne aaya, Bhai ne kaha, ‘Tu ajeeb insaan hai, tu baar baar yahaan kyun aata hai?’ (Every alternate day, we would meet him, laugh and joke around with him. Once when Arpita was not at home, and I visited Bhai, he told me, “You are a strange person, why do you come here again and again?’).” Hearing this anecdote being shared Salman burst into laughter.

During the same episode, The Kapil Sharma Show host asked Salman Khan about his minimalistic style of living. When asked by the host if he does not spend on himself, Salman Khan replied, “Kabhi Kabhi unhi cheezon par kharcha hota hai jo aap karte ho ,lekin aajkal bahut kam hogaya hai (Sometime, I spend money on the same things as you do, but these days that has been reduced).”

Other highlights from the show incorporated into this The Kapil Sharma Show promo included Kapil telling all that he through the film’s title was decided by Salman. The promo also shows Krushna Abhishek, as Dharmendra, telling Khan that the show is doing well and so is Kapil Sharma and he need not worry. For those who do not know, Salman is the producer of TKSS.

Check out the promo here:

