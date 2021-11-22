Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office Day 3: Saif Ali Khan & Rani Mukerji’s Film Has A Poor Weekend

Bunty Aur Babli 2 couldn’t really have a good comeback on screens as their escapades failed to catch the audience attention. The film had a low opening and then didn’t grow much on Saturday and Sunday either. As a result, the film could bring in mere 8.30 crores at the box office over the weekend, which is not even a fair number.

Advertisement

The film did boast of a decent promo but somehow the follow-through wasn’t quite there with even the songs not really reaching out to the audience. It’s a different matter that there was no ‘Kajraare’ in here this time but at least some other original track could have worked. Here, even though a couple of songs were released, the promotion and marketing wasn’t really the kind that could hype these amongst the viewers. Moreover, the film’s promotion as a whole stayed on to be just about fair.

Advertisement

Saif Ali Khan’s last solo release Jawaani Jaaneman has managed to cross the 25 crores lifetime but Bunty Aur Babli 2 would stay under the 20 crores mark. On the other hand for Rani Mukerji this has been a roadblock of sorts since she was coming with a hattrick of successes behind her – Mardaani, Hichki and Mardaani 2. As for Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvani Wagh, they would now be looking forward to their next film doing the trick.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Have you seen Bunty Aur Babli 2 yet? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Salman Khan Has Filed Another Legal Case Against Kamaal R Khan; “He Loves Me & Miss Me 24*7,” Reacts KRK

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube