If there’s one news that everyone’s talking about is Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The couple’s first pictures came out yesterday and went crazy viral on the internet and fans are going gaga over it. And well, it makes sense. Nobody saw this collaboration coming, haha. But do y’all know that singer’s pregnancy pictures cost a bomb? Yes, scroll below to read the amount.

It wasn’t the kind of announcement that we were ready for but it definitely made our day a little brighter and happier. The Barbadian singer and actress was spotted holding hands with boyfriend Rocky and exposed her pregnant belly to the paps on Harlem, New York.

In the pictures, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky walked hand in hand as they made the big announcement of expecting their first child together. The singer wore a pink Chanel coat which was unbuttoned from the front and flaunted her pregnant belly to the world. Yes, that’s how she rolls!

And well, Rihanna’s pregnancy pictures cost a bomb. Can you guess the amount? According to the Vulture, it’s $1500 which would be Rs 112148 in Indian rupees. Shutterstock sold the pictures to the publications at the mentioned amount. Isn’t that a huge number for flashing a pregnant tummy? Okay, it’s ‘Rihanna’ and it makes sense.

Meanwhile, according to US Weekly, a source has revealed that Riri and A$AP Rocky are happier than ever, and the ‘Praise the Lord’ rapper is “obsessed” with the Fenty Beauty founder. “ASAP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels he has never loved her more than when she’s pregnant. They’re both very excited to be parents,” the source said.

Who wouldn’t be obsessed with Rihanna? Duh!

What are your thoughts on the amount of Riri’s pregnancy pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

