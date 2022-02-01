David Beckham and Victoria Beckham have been together since 1998 and till date give couples across the globe serious couple goals. Despite being together for years, and having four kids, the two are as different as day and night. Don’t believe us? Well, scroll to know why we say so.

In a recent chat, David – who likes to get experimental in the kitchen and sample a wide variety of food, opened up about his wife’s eating habits. The sportsperson lamented that the health fanatic will ‘rarely deviate’ from her set menu and has been doing so for the last 25 years.

While on the River Cafe Table 4 podcast, David Beckham got candid about Victoria Beckham’s very specific eating habits. He explained: “I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I’m eating something great I want everyone to try it. Unfortunately, I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years.”

Continuing talking about Victoria Beckham’s eating habits, David Beckham said, “Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that.” He continued, “The only time she’s probably ever shared something that’s been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing.”

He concluded by saying, “It was one of my favourite evenings. I can’t remember what it was but I know she’s not eaten it since.”

Being the experimental foodie, David Beckham celebrated the Chinese Lunar New Year by making some sweet and sour Mandarin fish. Given that Victoria Beckham likes her fish grilled and veggies steamed, we wonder if she indulged in this homemade treat as the fish was fried and the vegetables weren’t steamed.

Victoria previously admitted that she opts not to eat food cooked in oil, butter or sauces as well as skips consuming red meat or dairy. She has said on the River Cafés Table 4 podcast, “To most restaurants I’m probably their worst nightmare. I love some steamed vegetables, some balsamic vinegar and then to season myself. I like things to be cooked in a very simple way. I don’t like oils or butters or sauces. This is where I sound even more boring in the food department.”

Would you be able to be on a diet like Victoria Beckham or are you a foodie like David Beckham? Let us know in the comments.

