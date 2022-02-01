Did you know Andrew Garfield worked at Starbucks long before he became an actor and the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man? It is very common for a lot of celebrities to have other jobs before they got into showbiz. The other wall-crawler Tom Holland once worked as a pot washer for a pub in London.

Advertisement

Just like the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor found pot-washing as his worst job ever, Garfield had a similar feeling as the job didn’t work out for him as he thought it would. Keep reading to know why!

Advertisement

Back in 2015, Andrew Garfield appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he revealed that long before he started to sling spider-webs, the actor worked in probably one of the first few Starbucks in England. “I had this kind of idealized image of what that would be,” the actor shared. “It arrived in London, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s the John Hughes movie I’ve been waiting to live within,'” he added.

Andrew Garfield continued recalling how he thought of the experience of working at the American coffeehouse. “With multiple girls reading literature with black-rimmed glasses, and I’m going to be the barista that woos them all and wins them all. They realize after a period of months that, in fact, the skinny guy is the guy to go with!” he said.

After that, Jimmy Kimmel asked him, “Did that work out for you?” to which Andrew replied, “No it did not. It’s Starbucks.” He said that it was never a problem for him to jot down the names of the customers correctly, but there was another issue. “No one was buying coffee because English people were like, ‘What’s coffee?’ It was the early 2000s,” he said.

After having a busy 2021, which was lined up with three films, including Tick, Tick…Boom! and Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield is now enjoying the fame and praise he is receiving for his roles.

Must Read: Justin Bieber Trolled For Spending $1.3 Million On The Bored Ape NFT Originally Worth $20K; Netizens Say, “That’s More Bullish Than Anything Else Could Be”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube