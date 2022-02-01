Justin Bieber has officially become a part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club after acquiring the NFT on Saturday. Despite getting his hands-on one of the most-talked-about tokens, fans are roasting the ‘Yummy’ singer for his decision. It is said that Bieber bought the NFT for 500 Ethereum, which is worth a whopping $1.3 million!

The original market price of the NFT was 104 ETH or $208,237. He is not the only celebrity who is a part of BAYC. Serena Williams, Travis Barker, Stephen Curry, and the rapper Gunna are some of the many other members. Bieber shared the excitement of his new acquisition on his Instagram.

“What if you had it all, but nobody to call, maybe then you’d know me. Cuz I’ve had everything but no one’s listening, and that’s just fuckin lonely. #lonelyboredape,” Justin Bieber captioned the post of the photo of the Bored Ape NFT. However, his fans had a different reaction to this, and it didn’t take the netizens long to roast the ‘Peaches’ singer.

“Justin Bieber spent 500 ETH ($1.3 MILLION) on this digital ape drawing…that everyone can save to your phone for $0. Truly don’t understand this NFT craze,” one user wrote. “Justin Bieber really paid 5x the Bored Ape floor price for an ape with no rare traits,” wrote another.

Check out more tweets here:

Since Justin Bieber just bought a Bored Ape NFT for over $1.3 million, I'm minting an NFT of my own drawing of a monkey. Prepare your bids. — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) January 30, 2022

Justin Bieber spent 500 ETH ($1.3 MILLION) on this digital ape drawing…that everyone can save to your phone for $0. Truly don’t understand this NFT craze. pic.twitter.com/8W96xrNBEG — Frank Passalacqua (@randomfrankp) January 29, 2022

Next time you think you’re down bad, just remember that .@justinbieber just bought a floor ape for 500 ETH. — gmoney.eth (@gmoneyNFT) January 29, 2022

Justin Bieber spent 400 eth more for a floor ape that HE liked. That’s more bullish than anything else could be. He’s not looking for the flip he just likes the apes! — cr0ss.eth (@cr0ssETH) January 29, 2022

Yes we all know that @justinbieber could have bought a more expensive/rarer ape but, he doesn't give a shit, this is just a flex, to get people talking about it. A statement piece. Welcome ! https://t.co/YkJ7TAcIrW — 7068 ᵍᵐ mcu.eth (@Ape7068) January 30, 2022

Several other celebrities have also joined the Crypto craze. Some of them include Paris Hilton, Jimmy Fallon, Post Malone, Neymar Jr, Snoop Dogg, DJ Khaled, and Eminem.

Amongst all the Bored Ape NFT buzz, Justin Bieber is also making the news for scoring eight Grammy nominations, including a record of the year, an album of the year, and song of the year, and for his 105-date Justice World Tour, which will kick off on 18th February.

