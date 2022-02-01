Rihanna is pregnant! Yes, you read that right. The singer is expecting her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky, who have been dating for some while. Even though the two artists have known each other for quite some time now, as they collaborated on a song together in 2012, it was only in 2020 that they started their romance.

The news about their pregnancy was broken after photos of Riri‘s baby bump went viral. She could be seen with her boyfriend while sporting a pink jacket and donned with a long bejewelled necklace over her bare belly. Both of them looked mesmerising, and these photos sent the fans into a frizzy state.

According to US Weekly, a source has revealed that Riri and A$AP Rocky are happier than ever, and the ‘Praise the Lord’ rapper is “obsessed” with the Fenty Beauty founder. “ASAP is obsessed with Rihanna and feels he has never loved her more than when she’s pregnant. They’re both very excited to be parents,” the source said.

The source also revealed that Rihanna is “thrilled” to be pregnant with A$AP Rocky and wanted to be a mom for many years. The ‘Umbrella’ singer’s father, Ronald Fenty, reacted to the news and is reportedly ecstatic about her daughter becoming a mother. Like any father, even he has been jumping from joy and believes that Riri will be a good mother.

Ever since it was confirmed that the two are a couple, it seems like they have been inseparable. Several rumours of the two being married have been floating around. There are now fresh speculations of the duo to tie the knot this year.

Whether or not Rihanna and A$AP Rocky get married this year or not, the couple is happy spending time together, and now they are going to become awesome parents!

