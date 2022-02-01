Robert Pattinson doesn’t think that any of the Batman movies are bad as he shows support for all of them. Even though the Caped Crusader is one of the longest-running superheroes, with several actors taking up the mantle over many years, there has been some kind of a backlash around it.

Currently, the actor is going to make his debut as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves’ directorial, which is set to hit the theatres on 4th March. There have been some controversies even around the casting of the Twilight actor for the role of the Dark Knight. However, Matt has stuck to his decision and has opened up about why Rob was the right choice.

Now, as we get closer to the release day of The Batman, Robert Pattinson has opened up his affection towards the DC character. The actor revealed that he has watched every film on the vigilante in theatres and he feels that none of them are actually bad. While speaking to Total Film, Rob said, “Out of all the comic-book characters and that kind of movie, I’ve seen every single one of the movies in the cinema, which I can’t really say I’ve done for any other series.”

“I was always really looking forward to them coming out. There was the combination of just being so attracted to it, but also feeling like it’d had a lot of movies made about it, and none of them are bad movies,” Robert Pattinson added. “People kind of shit on some of them, but they’re not actually bad,” The Batman actor continued.

“They all kind of completely achieve what they set out to achieve, and they’re all really interesting, according to their time and place. I don’t know. I just had a weird instinct about it. But I’ve always loved the character,” Pattinson said.

Just like some fans have had problems with Robert Pattinson’s casting in The Batman, some are anticipating the release of the movie, which is said to be more of a detective story than the usual superhero film.

