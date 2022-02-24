Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home had just stopped being all over the news for its massively successful theatrical run, but the studio will not let that happen as they have reignited the buzz with the news of digital release. There were many exciting things about the movie including Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire, William Dafoe and more. But none can be compared to the euphoria that was created by Charlie Cox aka Daredevil’s cameo.

Don’t come at us calling it a spoiler. It’s been 2 months since the release of the film and if you have not seen it yet, you aren’t a true fan, accept it. Coming back to Charlie Cox and his demand in the fandom right now. The actor made a short appearance in No Way Home and took the theatres by storm. Turns out there is more to him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it’s exciting.

Charlie Cox embodied Daredevil aka Matt Murdock for the Netflix show. Having run for 3 seasons till 2018, the streaming giant cut its run short and cancelled the future. Turns out the rights to the character now belong to Marvel and they have confirmed it with his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Most recently while talking about Daredevil’s future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Charlie Cox spilled beans that indeed he has a lot more than just a cameo in the Tom Holland starrer. As per Radiotimes, he hinted, “I know something.” He added, “I don’t know much, but I know there will be something else.”

Meanwhile, talking about how he was cast as Daredevil again in No Way Home. Charlie Cox said, “I got a phone call saying, ‘Do you want to come back? Do you want to be in Spider-Man?’ and I was like, ‘Obviously, yeah! That would be amazing. I’m thrilled. I’d love to do that.’ They said ‘Great, we’ll be in touch.’ and then I didn’t hear anything for, like, two months! I did get to the point where I was like, ‘Did I dream this?’ – I definitely got to the point where I was, like, ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen.’ But then I got a follow-up phone call.”

