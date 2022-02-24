Jennifer Lawrence, who was recently seen in the apocalyptic black comedy film Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Rob Morgan, has begun her motherhood journey. As per reports coming in, The Hunger Games actress recently delivered her first kid with husband Cooke Maroney.

Advertisement

Jennifer’s pregnancy news sparked last summer when the actress was photographed in NYC. In September 2021, she officially announced that she was expecting her first child. The actress even revealed that she had a gender shower at the end of January. Read on to know the details we have about JLaw giving birth.

Advertisement

As per a TMZ report, according to public records Jennifer Lawrence gave birth to her first child with husband Cooke Maroney in L.A. County. While the news of her welcoming an heir has made the headline, the gender of the baby or the exact date of birth is still unknown.

In December 2021, Jennifer Lawrence was snapped several times flaunting her baby bump while promoting her film Don’t Look Up alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. During her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her film, Lawrence was asked about how she spent her quarantine time amid the pandemic. The actress had joked saying, “I just had a ton of s*x.” Well, seems like you weren’t the only as many other celebs too welcomed little ones during this time.

Jennifer and her art gallery owner husband, Cooke Maroney began dating in 2018 after reportedly being introduced by Lawrence’s close friend. In February 2019 they got engaged and tied the knot in a gorgeous ceremony at Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island. Their star-studded wedding celebration included celebs like Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Congratulation Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney on this new edition to your family.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: The Batman: All Bruce Wayne Fans, Assemble! Now Google Is Letting You Call The Dark Knight Through Their New Interactive Bat-Signal

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube