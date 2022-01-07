Seems like it’s raining Brad Pitt again. The man who has been in the headlines for his infamous battle with former wife Angelina Jolie, has again hit the news and turns out for all the good reason. Pitt is currently making all the headlines for his future projects and everything that is happening around them. Yesterday the grapevine spoke about the budget of his next titled Bullet Train and his salary. The update today reveals him getting on board for a new Apple project and it involves F1.

Brad Pitt is working hard to churn out some amazing projects and also trying to showcase his range with the same. The latest piece of the update has that the actor is all set to feature in an Apple backed movie that will be based on Formula One. The actor is said to be playing one of the leads and is also co-producing the drama with his production house Plan B. Below is everything you should about the same.

If you are unaware, Apple has won the rights to have Brad Pitt starrer Formula One drama after competing with giants like Paramount, MGM, Sony, Universal, Disney, Netflix and Amazon. As per The Sun, the movie which is yet untitled will star Brad as a retired mentor who bounces back in the game to train a prodigy and becomes his teammate. Jerry Bruckheimer is producing the drama alongside Brad Pitt’s Plan B.

One more exciting aspect about the Formula One movie is that it will be directed by Top Gun: Maverick and Tron: Legacy director Joseph Kosinski. Brad Pitt is a big fan of motorsports and the man has been behind Ford V Ferrari if you remember.

How excited are you to see Brad Pitt starring in a movie that revolves around Formula One? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

