Long before Tom Holland took on the mantel of the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, we had two more generations led by Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield in The Amazing Spiderman. Among all the three generations, we surely still remember the iconic upside-down kiss between Tobey and Kirsten Dunst in the first-ever Spider-Man movie. But did you know that the lead actor did not have a pleasant experience while shooting it?

Let’s find out why the first-ever friendly neighbourhood spidey had a problem while shooting the scene that most people dream of doing!

If you remember the 2002’s Spider-Man, Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst who play Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, and Mary Jane Watson aka MJ respectively, share a beautiful moment onscreen. This is none other than the upside-down kissing scene between the two that happened in a dark alley after Peter saved MJ.

While talking about shooting for the scene Sam Raimi, the director of Spider-Man revealed how uncomfortable Tobey Maguire was while doing it. He said, “When he was doing the scene, I remember the water was falling down into his upside-down nostrils, so he was kind of drowning.” He added, “But it was a kissing scene. So, he had to pretend like it was a pleasant, sweet moment for him, when in fact, he was semi-drowning.”

It was in an old interview that we got to know the actor’s take over the iconic kiss. During an old interview with Deseret News back in 2002, Maguire said, “There was rain pouring up or down my nose. I couldn’t breathe and I was gasping for breath out of the corner of Kirsten’s mouth. Poor girl. I was giving her mouth to mouth rather than kissing her.”

Oops! looks like the kiss could have turned fatal for our Spidey!

Now, fast forward to the present, we witnessed Tobey Maguire reappearing as the friendly neighbourhood superhero in MUC’s recent release Spider-Man: No Way Home. The movie also stars Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield who play their versions of Spider-Man.

