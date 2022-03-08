Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness is one of the hot topics going around for the past few weeks. The movie that claims to be one of the major turning points in MCU’s phase four got even bigger revelations as a fan leaked the Mid and post-credit scenes for the movie. Let’s check them out

Marvel is well known for providing mid and post-credit scenes in its movies, as most of the time, these determine the flow of the whole story. A few times the directors also use these, to bring in new characters like Starfox played by Harry Styles in Eternals.

Coming back to the present, recently a Twitter user uploaded a long note that describes the mid-credit and post-credit scenes from MCU’s next big hit Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness. As per this note, the protagonist Stephen Strange aka Doctor Strange sleeping after the events of the movie falls into yet another nightmare where he sees himself as a trainee in New York City, which is destroyed. It further reveals that he is accompanied by a dead Wong and Dormammu’s sister Umar. As the note continues, it is revealed that Marvel’s next big villain would be Kang the Conqueror.

Continuing the note it is revealed that Doctor Strange wakes up with a third eye after hearing Clea’s voice saying, “Help Me.” As per comics, Clea is playing the love interest character for Strange.

The same note then goes on to reveal what happens in post-credit scenes as well. According to the note characters, Deadpool, Cable, Domino, and Deadpool’s girlfriend Vanessa is seen taking rounds in the Illuminati facility after the multiversal gates were left open during the battle between Wanda and the members. Deadpool being himself makes a reference of this scene to that of The Office. Apart from this we also get his “breaking the fourth wall” moment, when he goes on to taunt Patrick Stewart’s Professor X is dead again for the third time. The first two times were in X-Men: The Last Stand and Logan.

Well, do let us know in the comments if you believe these spoilers are true in the comment section below!

