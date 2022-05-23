While Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness is still going strong on the big screen, the run-up for the Chris Hemsworth starrer Thor: Love And Thunder has already begun. While there is a month to the official release, the makers are now all set to drop the trailer as we speak. Already announced by the makers, now the God Of Thunder himself has taken the duty to create the buzz around the trailer release and he has done it successfully.

For the unversed, Thor: Love And Thunder is the fourth film in the Thor franchise and Taika Waititi’s second as director after the Magnum success of Ragnarok. The movie is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It shows the God Of Thunder has no plans and he is now leading to find his redemption.

Now as we speak, Chris Hemsworth has taken to his Instagram handle to talk about Thor: Love And Thunder trailer and he has only hyped the excitement. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

“Huge, huge announcement. The official trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is out tomorrow,” Chris Hemsworth said in the video he put up on Instagram. “Do not miss it, spread the word, spread the love. This trailer is gonna blow your mind. It is something that I am so, so proud of.”

Chris Hemsworth added, “I cannot wait for the fans to see it. It is the greatest thing I have ever had the pleasure and honor of working on, and I can’t wait for you to see it.”

Meanwhile, Taika Waititi recently called Thor: Love And Thunder a film about love for Superheroes. “I wanted to embrace this thing that I was always a bit dismissive of, and explore this idea of love, and show characters who do believe in love,” Waititi told Empire Magazine. “On paper, it feels kinds of cringy to me, but there’s a way of doing it with cool characters making a cool movie, and also having a thing that no fan ever wants in a superhero movie, which is people talking about love, and characters kissing.”

Thor: Love And Thunder Releases on July 8, 2022. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

