It is an exciting year for Marvel fans, as the MCU has several amazing projects lined up for their Phase 4. Thor: Love and Thunder, the 4th part of the film series starring Chris Hemsworth in the lead, is helmed by Taika Waititi. The director also made Thor: Ragnarok, which was appreciated by the fans.

The upcoming Marvel flick, the twenty-ninth movie of the studio, is releasing on 8th July. The fans rut as they eagerly wait for the release of the movie. Now, Taika has been teasing the movie and has called it the craziest film he had ever done.

Taika Waititi has also said that Thor: Love and Thunder may end his career. While speaking with The Discourse, the Jojo Rabbit director talked about the Chris Hemsworth starrer, “Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done.”

“If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” Taika Waititi continued. “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this, and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this,” the Thor: Love and Thunder director added.

Taika also said that there is a similar “energy and intention” with the new flick as the last Chris Hemsworth’s Thor movie. Recently, the director also revealed that he lied to Marvel in order to get Ragnarok.

The Thor: Love and Thunder director said that he told yes to everything they asked him. Taika Waititi took the ‘fake it till you make it’ root and created a wonderful movie.

