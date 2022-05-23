Chris Pratt is gearing up for the release of Jurassic World Dominion, the third part of the Jurassic World franchise. The last two films have been major box office hits and are even some of the highest-grossing films of all time. This also means that Pratt has earned a lot through those films and will be receiving a massive paycheque for the threequel.

Currently, Chris is celebrating the birth of his second child, a baby girl, with Katherine Schwarzenegger. The couple took to their Instagram to share the happy news. It’s also the third child of Pratt’s. He has a son from his former marriage with actress Anna Faris.

Previously, we had discussed Chris Pratt’s net worth, which is a whopping $80 million. The actor started his career as a waiter earning merely a few dollars are tips to become one of the biggest Hollywood stars. A lot of his earnings are due to his role as Owen Grady in the Jurassic World franchise. The first film, released in 2015, grossed $1.6 billion and became the 7th highest-grossing movie of all time.

Chris Pratt easily earned a lot for that. It is said that the GOTG actor was given a seven-figure cheque though no specific amount is known. For Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which also became a hit and made $1.3 billion at the box office, Pratt is said to have earned up to $10 million. When the film was released, a report had come out stating the pay gap between the male and female stars of the movie.

It stated that Pratt’s co-star Bryce Dallas Howard was paid $2 million less than him. Now, the third part of the franchise is about to hit the theatres. The movie will see the comeback of the Jurassic Park actors Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern.

Jurassic World Dominion’s budget is estimated to be $165 million. It is obvious that Chris Pratt won’t be making anything less than $10 million for the upcoming movie.

