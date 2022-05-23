Jennifer Connelly is in the news and for all the good reasons. The actor is joining Tom Cruise in his massively popular franchise Top Gun in the sequel titled Top Gun: Maverick. She plays Penny, Cruise’s Pete’s love interest and a character that is strong and pivotal to the storyline that returns to the big screen after 36 long years. The actor who has been a part of some Marvel flicks including Hulk and Spider-Man: Homecoming, is now talking about wanting to do a superhero flick.

For the unversed, Jennifer is a prolific actor in the west and has done over 40 films in her entire career. Also joining the Marvel brigade she did supporting parts in 2 studio films. Meanwhile, her husband Paul Bettany who if you aren’t aware is an Avenger, Vision.

So when Jennifer Connelly joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat ahead of the release of Top Gun: Maverick we asked her if she wants to be a part of a superhero movie. She said she is ready and that has been sporty all her life. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

Jennifer Connelly was asked if there are any bucket list roles still left to play after being in the business for so long. In an exclusive conversation with us, she said, “Not so much like particular characters. But I love doing things, I know it really sounds boring but it’s true, but doing things that challenge me. That’s part of the joy of what we do. Spending time with characters who are unlike oneself or like characters that we haven’t met or encountered before. Because that is such a great process of trying to spend time and thinking from another character’s point of view and the choices that they make. So that is kind of what I look for, something challenging and I haven’t done before. And maybe it’s like in a broader sense, theatre, I haven’t done any theatre, so maybe that.”

In the same chat we quipped if she will ever be a superhero and an excited Jennifer Connelly said, “I haven’t been a superhero, but I will love it and I am ready. I don’t know, I love the idea of a middle-aged woman superhero and it feels great. I don’t know what her superpowers are, but I am ready, it will be great. I have action sequences in this movie (Top Gun) and it’s funny and also in a TV show I have been doing. I have a lot of action and heavy stuff recently which is funny to me because in real life I am very sporty person but in my career I didn’t do much action work when I was younger. And I find it kinda amusing that it’s sort of coming up now when I am over 50, it’s quite funny.”

Catch the conversation right below:

Top Gun: Maverick hits the big screen on May 27, 2022.

