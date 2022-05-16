Strange Things 4 Early Reviews Are Nothing But Positive
Strange Things 4 Will Be Releasing On Netflix On 27 May(Pic Credit: Instagram)

Stranger Things 4 is right around the corner before its release on Netflix, but a few people already got to watch the first episode at the premiere of the series. After facing a long delay due to the pandemic, the next instalment is here. It will see Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and more.

Previously, Bobby Brown aka Eleven teased the show to be the darkest one she has filmed yet. She has even said that it was the most emotional season for her character while adding that she cried a lot. Fans are excited to watch the upcoming season.

The early reactions are in for the show and they are nothing but positive. The runtime of the first episode of Stranger Things 4 is said to be 1 hour and 15 minutes long. Those who watched it at the premiere have one thing in common to say and that is how dark the show is. Several have praised Sadie Sink, aka Max’s performance as well.

“I can only speak on Stranger Things 4 Ep 1 for now… BUT by the end of that ep your jaw will drop on how dark this has gotten & you next realize that after 3 years they haven’t missed a step! Makes you immediately HAVE to watch what’s next!” one user wrote on Twitter. Check out more reactions here:

Previously we had also reported that the budget for the new season is said to be three times more than the previous seasons. With $30 million for each episode, the supernatural teen drama became the most-expensive series ever, beating Game of Thrones$15 million budget.

Strange Things 4 will be released on Netflix on the 27th of May. From what it seems like, the new season could become the highest-rated one yet.

