Stranger Things 4 is right around the corner before its release on Netflix, but a few people already got to watch the first episode at the premiere of the series. After facing a long delay due to the pandemic, the next instalment is here. It will see Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, and more.

Previously, Bobby Brown aka Eleven teased the show to be the darkest one she has filmed yet. She has even said that it was the most emotional season for her character while adding that she cried a lot. Fans are excited to watch the upcoming season.

The early reactions are in for the show and they are nothing but positive. The runtime of the first episode of Stranger Things 4 is said to be 1 hour and 15 minutes long. Those who watched it at the premiere have one thing in common to say and that is how dark the show is. Several have praised Sadie Sink, aka Max’s performance as well.

“I can only speak on Stranger Things 4 Ep 1 for now… BUT by the end of that ep your jaw will drop on how dark this has gotten & you next realize that after 3 years they haven’t missed a step! Makes you immediately HAVE to watch what’s next!” one user wrote on Twitter. Check out more reactions here:

#StrangerThings Season 4 premiere is big stakes, emotional, and scarier than ever. But more than anything, it's just so good to have these characters — and this show — back. Get hyped, because there's nothing else like this on TV. — Alex Zalben (@azalben) May 15, 2022

Episode 1 of #StrangerThings4 sets the stage for the darkest and scariest season yet. The scale massive, the cinematography is gorgeous, and the new and returning characters are stellar. I’m so happy to be back in this world.@Netflix @Stranger_Things#StrangerThings @Netflix_CA pic.twitter.com/Ei6k9PghPQ — Daniel Baptista – The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) May 15, 2022

#StrangerThings season 4 is the most ambitious season yet that will make you fall in love with these characters, from Eleven to Max and Steve, in new and remarkable ways! Also, rewatches of 1-3 recommended! 💖👏 pic.twitter.com/oASQGoZIMu — Lyra Hale 🏳️‍🌈✍️🇵🇷 (@TheAltSource) May 15, 2022

Got an early look at Stranger Things season 4 this weekend. Shocking, scary, and *much* darker than I expected, the new season feels like it was worth the wait. I love the new characters, too. My spoiler-free #StrangerThings4 review will be on @DigitalTrends soon! pic.twitter.com/XnYATgwNXF — Rick Marshall (@rickmarshall) May 15, 2022

The first episode of #StrangerThings4 immediately goes darker than we’ve seen before and I actually loved it. The show feels more mature, reflecting how these characters and the audience have grown while also keeping the same elements that make it #StrangerThings. pic.twitter.com/DAs2Bf2X6r — Sophia Soto (@srsoto26) May 15, 2022

Previously we had also reported that the budget for the new season is said to be three times more than the previous seasons. With $30 million for each episode, the supernatural teen drama became the most-expensive series ever, beating Game of Thrones‘ $15 million budget.

Strange Things 4 will be released on Netflix on the 27th of May. From what it seems like, the new season could become the highest-rated one yet.

