Singer Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari announced their pregnancy loss to the world and shared that they’ll continue “trying to expand” their family.

Advertisement

The couple broke the news via Instagram, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Advertisement

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along,” Britney Spears and Sam Asghari began the post.

“However we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family,” the pair added.

“We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

In the accompanying message, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari noted: “We are grateful for what we have in the process of expanding our beautiful family.”

They continued, “Thank you for your support.”

A number of celebrities have since shown their support for the two. One in particular was Paris Hilton, who commented, “I’m so sorry for your loss sis. Always here for you. Sending you so much love. Love you lots B.”

While Andy Cohen sent out a series of red heart emojis, Gabrielle Union left a number of hand-praying emojis.

Britney Spears confirmed her pregnancy on April 11.

“I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back. I thought, ‘Geez � what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said, ‘No you’re food pregnant silly !!!’ ” she wrote in an Instagram post at that time.

“So I got a pregnancy test � and uhhhhh well � I am having a baby.”

After divulging that she has a bun in the oven, Spears announced that she’s planning to take a long break from the music industry to focus on herself.

When reflecting on her past dealings of “waiting and waiting in those dressing rooms with my dad” as a performer for 14 years, she wrote, “They’ve ruined the thrill of the business for me 100000% !!!”

“Let’s make it a 10 year break !!” the popstar further exclaimed.

“With a baby on the way, my thought this morning was, ‘I’m so scared to make a mistake � Will I be thoughtful enough ??? Will I be instinctive enough ???’ “

Must Read: Jason Momoa Is Seeing Eiza Gonzalez Months After Calling It Quits With Lisa Bonet? Here’s The Scoop!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube