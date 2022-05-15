Daniel Craig reportedly backed out of a major cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In MCU’s long history, secret cameos have become a thing. Several rumours spread, and some of them are true, while others are not. Before Spider-Man: No Way Home was released, the internet was filled with chatters and murmurs around the appearance of the former Spideys in the film.

Imagine if Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire were not actually in it and it was just a lie. That would have been quite disappointing. Even the recent Marvel release, Doctor Strange 2 had many rumours around cameos. The biggest one was that of Tom Cruise as Iron Man.

However, that didn’t happen but it was revealed that the actor was in fact just considered for it but the makers didn’t go along with that. Now, as it has been more than a week since Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hit the theatres and a report has come in with a piece of news around another possible cameo that could have happened.

According to Deadline’s Justin Kroll, Daniel Craig was set to take up the role of a major Illuminati member in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Can you guess which one? It was Mr. Fantastic. The report mentioned how “Krasinski wasn’t the first choice” implying that Craig was chosen for John’s role in the MCU flick.

However, the James Bond actor turned it down due to the COVID-19 scare and didn’t want to bring it back to his family. If all of this is true, can you imagine Daniel Craig as a superhero? Previously reports had come in that the 007 actors were rumoured to join the MCU as a villain.

Though, nothing was made of that afterwards. But who knows, Daniel Craig might as well enter the MCU now that he isn’t James Bond anymore. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

