Jason Momoa is one of the most liked celebrities of Hollywood, not just for his dashing and rugged look but also for the ease with which he interacts with his fellow actors and fans. He has lately been in the news for his split with Lisa Bonet and looks like the man has found love again in the last few days. A recent report suggests that he is dating Eiza Gonzalez but there is no confirmation on the same since they have not been spotted together yet.

For the unversed, Momoa and Lisa announced in January this year that they have decided to go separate ways after being married for five years and being together for over 17 years. There had been reports that they were trying to get back together but most of them got refuted when Jason was spotted with Kate Beckinsale. He lent his jacket to the actress at Vanity Fair in front of the cameras but later denied being in a relationship with her, calling it just a chivalrous gesture.

According to the most recent report by PEOPLE magazine, Jason Momoa is seeing Mexican beauty Eiza Gonzalez at the moment but their relationship is not anything serious. “They are dating. He cares about her. He’s in a great place, working on Fast X. He’s quite busy and he’s in a good place. They’re both busy with work but are having fun together. It’s nothing serious yet.”, a source close to the publication told them.

On the other hand, even though Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet seem to have ended their romantic relationship, they are currently on cordial terms, co-parenting their two kids, Lola Lolani and Nakoa-Wolf. Momoa had also extended support to Lisa’s daughter from her first marriage, Zoe Kravitz, during her film The Batman’s release.

