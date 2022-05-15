Actor-filmmaker-singer Alan Ritchson, the star of crime-thriller television series ‘Reacher’ has been signed for the tenth film in the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise.

Titled ‘Fast X’, the film is currently in production with Vin Diesel and the core Fast cast returning alongside franchise newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson, reports ‘Deadline’.

As per ‘Deadline’, the makers of the film just set Louis Letterier to replace Justin Lin as the director. Lin and Dan Mazeau co-wrote the script. Lin will stay on as a producer along with Diesel, Neal Moritz, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Samantha Vincent. Ritchson seems like ideal casting for this franchise following his breakthrough performance as the titular character of Prime Video’s Jack Reacher series.

The series featured incredible set pieces with Ritchson, and he should fit right in with Momoa, Diesel and John Cena when it comes to eye-popping set pieces. Meanwhile, Jack Reacher has been renewed for a second season with Amazon recently inking Ritchson to a three-picture deal.

He will next be seen in the film ‘Ordinary Angels’, opposite Hilary Swank. That pic is from Lionsgate; he made directorial debut for that studio with ‘Dark Web: Cicada 3301’, which he also wrote and starred in.

