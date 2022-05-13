Game of Thrones’ makers are being sued years after the series ended. HBO Max’s super-hit show will be marking the third anniversary of GOT’s finale The Iron Throne on the 19th of May. The ending received a lot of criticism for several reasons, like being too dark, the story being too rushed which left many unanswered questions, and a lot more.

Advertisement

Other than the messy ending, the series has broken some major records throughout its years of airing. It once had the biggest budget of $15 million per episode, massing viewership ratings with reportedly 16.5 million people watching the 7th season and 15 million turning in after and a lot more.

Advertisement

So why, despite all the acclaim, is Game of Thrones being sued years after it ended? As per Variety, Casey Michaels, a stunt performer who worked on the final three seasons of the series is suing the people who made the show. Michaels has reportedly filed a $5 million (Rs. 38 crores) claim against Fire & Blood Productions, an HBO-owned U.K. subsidiary.

The reason behind this is that the stunt person claims she was injured in February 2018 during the filming of the Battle of Winterfell sequence — in the Game of Thrones’ final season’s third episode, “The Long Night.” Casey Michaels said she suffered a “serious fracture dislocation to her left ankle.”

Casey also claimed that has undergone multiple surgeries on her foot ever since her injury on set. The court documents stated that she has lost range of motion in her foot and faces difficulty with basic, everyday functions, which has led to trauma and depression. The stunt performer also alleged that the GOT makers didn’t provide enough safety measures during the stunt scenes.

Though the Game of Thrones makers hasn’t denied Casey Michael’s injury, they have denied having inadequate safety measures and have said that she was hurt by “failure to execute the pleading stunt properly.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Ezra Miller’s Body-Cam Footage From Recent Arrest Goes Viral, Actor Claims Filming The Assaulted “For NFT Crypto Art”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube