It’s a sad day on the sets of Netflix’s original series The Chosen One. Two actors were killed and six others were left injured in a road accident in Mexico. As per reports coming in now, the shoot has been suspended for the time being. Read on for more.

The series is based on writer Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross’ comic book American Jesus. The multi-million dollar streaming giant has described the series’ plot as – “A 12-year-old boy learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind.” The show reportedly began filming in Mexico back in April.

As reported by People, the crash – that resulted in the death of two The Chosen One actors and six other members being injured, happened on Thursday, June 16 near Mulegé, Mexico on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The accident occurred while the team was en route from Santa Rosalía to the local airport.

The Baja California Institute of Culture (ICBC) confirms to the publication that the deceased were actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar – known professionally as Paco Mufote. The site also confirmed that the six injured people – which include two actors and four crew members, are currently in stable condition.

Redrum Productions, the company which was running the filming of The Chosen One, has suspended the production of the Netflix series with no further information on its future. The above-mentioned publication reached out to the production company and Netflix for comments on the same but neither responded till the time of going live.

Commenting on the accident, Deadline noted that SAG-AFTRA is looking into the accident that resulted in the deaths of two The Chosen One actor. The quoted a spokesperson saying, “SAG-AFTRA has been in contact with Netflix and with the Mexican actors union ANDA about this incident and we are investigating the circumstances with local production.” The spokesperson added, “On set safety is always our top priority. We will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure that our members and others are safe in their workplace.”

May their souls rest in peace.

