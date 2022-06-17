Game Of Thrones is one of the most-loved books to TV adaptation – even though fans weren’t 100% on board regarding how the showrunners wrapped it after eight seasons. Since its last episode aired on May 19, 2019, the George R.R. Martin fantasy novels adaptation has been in the news for HBO’s post-GOT plans regarding sequels, prequels and spin-offs.

Now, as per reports coming in, the network is planning a live-action spin-off series centred on the fan-favourite character played by Kit Harington – Jon Snow. So, what will it be about? Will Kit reprise his role? Well, scroll below to know all this and more.

As per a recent The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has entered into early development on its first sequel of Game Of Thrones. Said to be a live-action spin-off series, this show will be centred on Kit Harington’s character Jon Snow. Jon, who was brought up as the illegitimate son of Ned Stark, Lord of Winterfell only learned in the last season the truth about his parentage and his identity as Aegon Targaryen. Aegon – a potential heir to the throne when the Mad King was still in power, was the son of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Ned’s younger sister Lyanna Stark.

So will Kit Harington reprise his role as Jon Snow? Well, as per the report, the Eternals actor is attached to step in the character’s shows should a series move forward. For his performance as Snow, the actor was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Drama in 2019, two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series and two Critics’ Choice Television Awards.

At the end of Game Of Thrones season 8, after killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow is exiled from Westeros and journeyed North of the Wall with the Wildlings.

With Jon Snow’s character getting a spinoff of its own, it opens the door for other surviving characters from the GOT universe to also gets shows of their own. From Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) ruling as the King of the Six Kingdoms to Arya Stark’s (Maisie Williams) journey west of Westeros, Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) as the Queen in the North, Drogon as the last dragon and more, the possibilities are many.

With this GOT series on Jon Snow’s character in development, there are now seven Thrones projects in the works besides the upcoming House of the Dragon prequel series, which premieres on August 21. Dragon tells the story of a civil war within House Targaryen and is set about 200 years before the events in Thrones.

The other Game Of Thrones shows/spinoffs in the works are the live-action prequels of 10,000 Ships (a.k.a. Nymeria), 9 Voyages (The Sea Snake) and Dunk and Egg with showrunner Steve Conrad. There are also reportedly three animated prequel projects, including The Golden Empire, which is set in the China-inspired land of Yi Ti in development.

